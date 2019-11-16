A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Craft fair takes over Clarkston High School today
The Clarkston High School Craft Fair is set for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the school, 401 Chestnut St. Admission is $2.
Jazz concert on tap in Asotin tonight
The Asotin High School jazz band and choir, directed by Joel Pals, will stage its “Swingin’ in the Moonlight” concert at Asotin High’s Detrick Gym from 7-9 TONIGHT. Special guests scheduled to appear include Shawn Bowman and the LCSC jazz band. Tickets are $3 for individuals and $10 for families.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.