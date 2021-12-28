A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Nativity sets on display in Lewiston
Nez Perce County Historical Society and Dr. Dennis Ohrtman present a “Nativity Set Exhibition” running through Jan. 6. There will be more than 200 nativity sets from Ohrtman’s personal collection. Tickets can be purchased at the museum at 0306 Third St., Lewiston, or by calling the museum at (208) 743-2535. For additional information, email npcmuseum@gmail.com or visit nezpercecountymuseum.com/nativityexhibit. Members of the society receive free admission to this event. Individual tickets are $5, family of four is $15, and group rate of 10 or more people is $40. Each ticket is redeemable three times.
Winter Spirit Lights continue through January
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display from now through Jan. 7 at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. TODAY. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every day. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights, as well as details on coming special events, such as Cookies with Santa, can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.