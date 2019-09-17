A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Open house today for library’s Tseminicum Club history room
In celebration of the opening of the Tsceminicum Club Local History Room at the Lewiston City Library, there will be an open house from NOON TO 2 P.M. TODAY. The resources in the Tsecminicum Club Local History Room include materials about Idaho, the surrounding states, the local region and Lewiston.
LCSC profs will drop some beats on Constitution Day
Lewis-Clark State College will celebrate Constitution Day with a discussion on “the viability of third parties in the United States of American and beyond” from 6-7:30 TONIGHT in Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall on campus. There is no cost to attend. A panel of LCSC professors will include Leif Hoffmann and Kyle Britzman in political science, Amanda Van Lanen in history and Gene Straughan in criminal justice. The panelists will open the discussion. They will also talk about other electoral systems. After the panel discussion, the audience will be invited to participate. The event is sponsored by the LCSC Social Sciences Division.
