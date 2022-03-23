A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Author and journalist Charles Blow to deliver Distinguished Speakers lecture
Author, CNN commentator and New York Times columnist Charles Blow will deliver the University of Idaho’s inaugural Africana Studies Distinguished Speakers lecture at 5 TONIGHT online at tinyurl.com/2p8vjcay. Blow is the author of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” and “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto.”
