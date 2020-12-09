A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Idaho District 5 legislators and reps to speak at League of Women Voters virtual forum today
Idaho District 5 legislators Sen. David Nelson and Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy and Brandon Mitchell will discuss their expectations and views on issues and bills expected to come up during the 2021 legislative session at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual forum set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The Zoom meeting can be joined at rb.gy/b4sxlz. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask direct questions after each speaker has presented brief perspectives on the coming session.
