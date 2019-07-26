A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bunco and tacos on tap at Clarkston Eagles
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary’s evening of bunco and tacos is scheduled for TONIGHT at the Eagles Lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be on sale starting at 5 P.M. with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Screening of ‘Bumblebee’ in Pioneer Park tonight
CableOne Movies Under the Stars will offer a free screening of the movie “Bumblebee” (PG-13) at 8:52 P.M. TONIGHT, outdoors at Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston.
