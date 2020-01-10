A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
North Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar is today in Lewiston
The North Idaho Agricultural Outlook Seminar begins at 9 A.M. TODAY at the Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. The seminar provides farmers and agricultural industry partners with research-based information on local, regional and global situations affecting markets for 2020. The seminar will adjourn at 3:45 p.m. Preregistration can be made by calling (208) 937-2311 or emailing lewis@uidaho.edu. Walk-ins are welcome. The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch, materials and snacks.
Planetarium show set for tonight at WSU
“Sentient,” a planetarium show by students from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, is set for 7 TONIGHT and 5 P.M. SUNDAY at Washington State University planetarium, Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
