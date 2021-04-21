A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
COVID-19 discussion scheduled on Zoom today
Carole Moehrle, a regional health official, will present “A COVID Year in Review: From Testing to Vaccinations and Beyond” during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum NOON-1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom. Moehrle will describe the status of COVID-19 in this region, including vaccine availability and administration, current statistics on infection and deaths, and near-term projections. She will also respond to audience questions. Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month keynote address at UI set for tonight
The University of Idaho’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month keynote address is from 5-6 TONIGHT on Zoom. American actor and director Justin Chon will discuss the diversity of cultures represented among Asian American and Pacific Islander populations; the increase in bias incidences and hate crimes against these communities; and how to take action against the violence they face. Those with questions can write to oma@uidaho.edu. Those who want to watch the keynote address can register at bit.ly/32yHYvq.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.