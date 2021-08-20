A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
ZZ Top visits Clearwater River Casino tonight
ZZ Top, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at the Clearwater River Casino at 7 TONIGHT. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3gjMk0J. An incorrect date for the concert appeared in Thursday’s Inland 360.
‘Knives Out’ shows tonight in Moscow
The University of Idaho’s free Summer Cinema series will feature the 2019 film “Knives Out” (PG-13) at 9 P.M. TODAY as a part of the Screen on the Green series on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
