A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Breakfast served at Lewiston VFW
A hot breakfast will be served from 7-11 A.M. TODAY at the Veterans of Foregin Wars Post 10043, at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, sourdough and regular pancakes, applesauce, coffee and juice. The cost is $7 for donation for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.
Rock fest set for today at Lewiston fairgrounds
Snake River Rock Fest is set for 8 A.M. TO 10 P.M. TODAY at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Abel, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D, WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area. The event will also include the seventh annual Combat Veterans Show and Shine from 8 A.M. TO NOON. The cost is $20 for the regular price and free for ages 10 and younger. Tickets: american-warfighters.com.
