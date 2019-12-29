A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free meatless community meal set today in Moscow
The group, Food Not Bombs of the Palouse, will host a free vegan/vegetarian community meal from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at the Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Attendees are encouraged to bring containers for leftovers. Those who are interested in helping to cook are welcome to stop by anytime after 2 P.M. Attendees are asked to enter the church by using the door to the basement that is right off the parking lot.
There’s still time to enjoy the lights in Locomotive Park
Locomotive Park’s Winter Spirit lights will be illuminated from 4:30 P.M. TO MIDNIGHT TODAY. The park lights are also lit 5-7 A.M. EVERY MORNING. The fireplace will be on 5:30-8 P.M. TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY. The lights will be on display through the first weekend of January. Additional information is at winterspirit.com.
