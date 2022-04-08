A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tri-State Hospital Foundation will hold its fourth annual High Tea fundraiser
Tri-State Hospital Foundation will hold its fourth annual High Tea fundraiser TODAY at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Doors will open at 4 P.M. and the program will begin at 4:30 P.M. This year’s event theme is inspired by “Beauty and the Beast” and is titled High Tea: Be Our Guest. Tickets are $30 for an individual, and $240 for a table of eight. Tickets are officially sold out, but those interested can be put on a waitlist by contacting the Tri-State Hospital Foundation at (509) 758-4902, or by email, at Foundation@tsmh.org.
Fish fry set for Lewiston
The final seasonal fish fry of the Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 will be from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for takeout will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
