As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School’s virtual auction is today
Because of the global pandemic, the 40th annual Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School Dinner and Auction will be held online beginning TODAY. Dinners prepared by Jacob’s Bakery in Uniontown will be available for pickup between 5-7 TONIGHT. Tickets are $40. Tickets/info: 40yearsoffundraising.bpt.me/.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.