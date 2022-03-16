A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC sets 35th annual Native American Awareness Week
“Built through Stories & Language” will the theme for Lewis-Clark State College’s 35th annual Native American Awareness Week taking place TODAY through Friday on campus. Things kick off at 9 A.M. TODAY with a discussion from Samuel Penney and Shannon Wheeler titled “Nez Perce Tribe 101” on the Nez Perce Tribe and tribal, cultural, environmental and economic projects. At 10:30 A.M., Mandy Smoker Broaddus will discuss “Engaging Schools and Native American Communities through Culturally Responsive Education.” At 1:30 P.M., Beth Piatote will discuss her book, “The Beadworkers: Stories.” At 3 P.M., Rodney Frey will give a talk titled “Carry Forth the Stories: A Ethnographer’s Journey Into Native Oral Tradition.” All four of these discussions will also be available on zoom at lcsc.Zoom.us/j/85120710592.
Broaddus and Piatote will also have a roundtable discussion from NOON TO 1 P.M. with LCSC faculty, staff and students and will take part in an evening of storytelling from 6-7:30 P.M.
