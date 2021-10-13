A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League of Women Voters speaker forum is today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum will present “Building Resilience: The League of Women Voters of Idaho Works to Respond to ACEs” at NOON TODAY. Members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho’s new statewide BRACEs committee (Building Resilience with ACEs Interventions) will provide an update on the committee’s progress, including efforts to support and build on the work of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council. A link to the Zoom event can be found on the LWVM’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow, or on the League’s Facebook event page.
Internet, social media safety presentation set for Lewiston
Detective Eric Kjorness of the Moscow Police Department and Idaho Internet Crimes against Children Task Force will share information from 6-8 P.M. TODAY about internet and social media safety. The presentation, specifically geared toward parents, educators and community leaders, will be at the P1FCU Performing Arts Center at Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way. The event is sponsored by the Lewiston Police Department in conjunction with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
