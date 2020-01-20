A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Constitution program offered at Clarkston hotel
A constitution program by Jake MacAualey of Institute on the Constitution is TODAY in the Mahogany room at the Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. Doors open at 5 P.M. for the event that includes a no-host luncheon. There will be time for questions after the program.
MLK and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service observed today
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service, organized by Lewis-Clark State College, starts at 2 P.M. TODAY. Volunteers can sign up at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston, and projects run from 2:30-4:30 p.m. An informal community meal for volunteers is at 5 p.m. at the CAH, followed by a candlelight walk at 5:30 p.m. to the Lewiston YWCA, 300 Main St. A brief welcome by YWCA leadership at 6 p.m. will be followed by a short panel discussion on the 30-year history of the event in the valley. The event will conclude with a brief talk on human rights and dramatic readings on human rights by LCSC theater students.
