A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Author to give virtual presentation on her book
Anna Malaika Tubbs will discuss her book “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” at 6 TONIGHT on Zoom. Tubbs will be joined by Lewis-Clark State College history professor Amy Canfield. Attendees can register for the Zoom presentation at bit.ly/3oGIUcF. Tubbs’ mother, Nancy J. Sharp, grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High in 1970. The presentation is being organized by the Asotin County Library.
Disney film to open Palouse Pollinator Summit tonight
The Palouse Pollinator Summit, which will offer online and in-person events, is planned for TODAY AND THURSDAY by the University of Idaho Extension and Rural Roots. The free summit will begin at 7 TONIGHT with a film showing of Walt Disney’s “Wings of Life” at the Kenworthy Performing Art Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The event is free but donations will be accepted at the door. The various links to summit events can be found at pollinatoryouthsummit.eventbrite.com.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.