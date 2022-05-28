A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Locust Blossom Festival comes to Juliaetta Park
Kendrick’s 61st annual Locust Blossom Festival will return TODAY, starting with a fun run at 8 A.M. at Juliaetta Park. Meet the grand marshals at 8:30 A.M. There will be also a VFW Flag Ceremony at 9:50 A.M., a parade at 10 A.M., and a barbecue beef lunch from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M., among other attractions. The festival will feature music by Bear Grass, and various vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Theon Military Flag Ceremony returns for sixth year
The public is invited to attend the sixth annual Theon Military Flag Ceremony at 1:30 P.M. TODAY at 84 Mill Creek Road, in Asotin. There will be a live and silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting Idaho Veteran’s Assistance League in Lewiston. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and there will be free hot dogs.
