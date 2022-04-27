A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Area lawmakers discuss 2022 session
Idaho District 5 lawmakers Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; and Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee will discuss the 2022 Legislative session during the League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum. The virtual talk is from 6:30-8 P.M. TODAY via Zoom. Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at bit.ly/3Mv76bs.
