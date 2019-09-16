A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Alan Bean’s cosmic creations on display at Lewiston library
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, a NASA astronaut, is on display at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours are 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Some by virtue will perform tonight at the Kenworthy in Moscow
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company begins at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $12.
