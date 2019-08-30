A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Enjoy bunco and tacos in Clarkston tonight
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of bunco and tacos TONIGHT at the Eagles Lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M. with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10, and the public is welcome. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Dance to the sounds of the ’60s at Clarkston senior center tonight
There will be ’60s music playing from 7-9 TONIGHT at Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. There is a $3 donation for dancing, listening and refreshments. The event is a fundraiser for the senior center.
