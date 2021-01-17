A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
MLK/Idaho Human Rights events will look different Monday
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day observation will be different this year. A virtual candlelight walk in the video game Minecraft will start at 6 P.M. MONDAY. Those who want to participate can go to lcsc.zoom.us and use the passcode is 999864. The usual Day of Service activities have been canceled, although the Winter Spirit organization is asking for volunteers to help take down lights at Locomotive Park from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. MONDAY.
