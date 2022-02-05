A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans Outreach Center open today
An open house for the new Veterans Outreach Center is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443, 829 15th St., Clarkston. The Veterans Outreach Center is open to all veterans and families. The center will provide a place to access veterans services and local Lewiston-Clarkston Valley services. The center provides computers for veterans to use, and there will also be television, games, coffee and snacks. There will also be visitation with other veterans and their families, and opportunities for all veterans and nonveterans to volunteer at the center.
Basket weaving offered at Nez Perce National Historical Park
Beginner and intermediate basket weaving with yarn will be taught by Jenny Williams from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center in Spalding. The course is free, no reservations are being taken and class size is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Nez Perce tribal member Jenny Williams is an experienced weaver in many media and will teach both beginners and the intermediate weavers. She has demonstrated the Nez Perce style of weaving at the National Native American Museum in Washington, D.C., and is a teacher at Lapwai High School. COVID-19 restrictions for distancing will apply and masks are required in the building. Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year-round. More information is available by contacting Nez Perce National Historical Park at (208) 843-7001, or visit nps.gov/nepe or facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road meeting today
The first meeting of the year for the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road is set for 11 A.M. TODAY at the Grange Hall in Clearwater. The meeting will be followed by a covered-dish lunch. The group is dedicated to the preservation of the 1800s supply road to the gold mining area around Elk City. All are welcome to join the group. Activities during the year include the maintenance of the museum in the Clearwater Grange Hall, and the Wagon Road Celebration in July in Clearwater, featuring a parade, raffles and food. Volunteers are needed to organize and maintain these events. Questions may be directed to President Susanne Smith at (208) 925-4278.
