A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Idaho Humanities Council presents two-part media web series
The Idaho Humanities Council will present the first of its two-part web series, “The Changing Face of Media,” from 5-6:30 PDT TONIGHT. Part One, titled “Why do we see media as polarizing?” will feature Maria Hinojosa, anchor and producer for Latino USA and CEO of Futuro Media, and Mark Trahant, editor-at-large for Indian Country Today and a citizen of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The second part of the series, titled “The changing face of media in Idaho,” will take place June 14. Those wishing to attend the free virtual panel must preregister at bit.ly/3Mhfn2o.
Opening night of Clarkston Farmers Market tonight
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market returns from 5-8 TONIGHT at Beachview Park at the corner of Chestnut and Second streets in Clarkston. Those looking for more information may visit bit.ly/3wZOni1.
