Calling all stargazers to Pullman for show tonight at planetarium
A planetarium show, “Binocular Stargazing,” will begin at 7 TONIGHT at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and children 6 and younger will be admitted free of charge. The show will also run 5 P.M. SUNDAY.
Moscow’s Screen on the Green will show ‘Grease’ tonight
Tonight’s Screen on the Green will show “Grease” (PG-13) at 8:45 TONIGHT outdoors on the Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Inclement weather will move the film to Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
