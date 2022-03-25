Fish fry set for Lewiston
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
Live music set for tonight
Songwriter Mark Holt will perform at 6 TONIGHT at Vista House at Point A, 22806 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee. There will be live music with a view.
Evangelist speaks at Lewiston Community Center
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom will share a message about “Meeting Jesus in the Clouds” at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. Refreshments will be served.
