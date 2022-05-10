A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Author will speak at Asotin County Library
Pacific Northwest historian and author Carole Simon-Smolinski will discuss her book “Just Add Water,” at 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. More information is available by contacting adult services library Erin Kolb at (509) 758-5454.
LCSC Jazz Band presents Spring Concert
The Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band will hold its Spring Concert at 7:30 P.M. TODAY at the Silverthorne Theater on Campus in Lewiston. The concert is free and open to the public, and will also be livestreamed on the Music at LC State Facebook page at facebook.com/MusicLCState and the LCSC Humanities Division YouTube channel at bit.ly/396rD7Z.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.