Winter Spirit Lights on display
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display through Jan. 7 at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. TODAY. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every day. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho.
