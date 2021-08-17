A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow’s Tuesday Community Market continues today
The Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 5 and will feature local bands and vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer and food. More information is available by emailing agintern@latah.id.us.
Brass quintet plays tonight in Pullman
The Wa-Id Symphony Brass Quintet will be perform from 6-8 TONIGHT at Pine Street Plaza in downtown Pullman at Pullman’s Music on Main as part of the Pullman Chamber and Visitors Center Welcome Week. There is no cost to attend.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.