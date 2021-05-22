A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Catholic Women’s League rummage sale continues in Moscow
The Catholic Women’s League rummage sale is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., on the corner of First and Howard streets in Moscow. Masks and social distancing are required.
Radio-controlled airplanes and drones take flight today
The Lewis-Clark Radio Control Modelers Club will be celebrating 51 years of operating radio controlled aircraft in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Radio-controlled airplanes and drones will be flying from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Mann Lake Flying Field (east side of Mann Lake) in Lewiston. Pilots will be competing in several events to challenge their piloting skills from popping balloons to limbo to spot landings. There will be opportunities for learning to fly as well, as several trainer planes will be available.
