Brexit talk set in Pullman
“Brexit?,” a talk by Craig Parsons of the University of Oregon, in Eugene, and Todd Butler of Washington State University is set for NOON TODAY in the Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman.
Enjoy live music tonight in Clarkston
Music by The Kelly Woelf Fellowship will begin at 5:30 TONIGHT at Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. The group will feature Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
