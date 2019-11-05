A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Group to discuss climate change at Kamiah
Open Minds Open Books will meet at 5 TONIGHT at the Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., Kamiah. The group meets to challenge learned biases by exploring racism, gender discrimination and other subjects. Climate change will be discussed at tonight’s meeting.
River documentary screening set at LCSC
The documentary “Run Wild Run Free,” which looks at the history of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act from the late 1960s, will be shown at 7 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Silverthorne Theatre. There is no cost to attend, but donations are suggested. The film’s producer/director, Shane Anderson, will be on hand for a question-and-answer session following the 44-minute documentary.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.