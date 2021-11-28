A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Death of WSU freshman will be focus of ‘60 Minutes’ segment
The 2019 death of Washington State University freshman Sam Martinez will be examined on TV news program “60 Minutes” at 7 TONIGHT on CBS. Martinez, 19, died of acute alcohol poisoning after attending a hazing ritual at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on WSU’s Pullman campus. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins was interviewed by Anderson Cooper for the segment.
