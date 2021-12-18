A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lighted Christmas Boat Parade set for Lewiston
Lewiston’s Lighted Christmas Boat Parade will start around 5 TONIGHT, with boats traveling on the Snake River from Hells Gate State Park toward the blue Interstate Bridge, and then back.
Live nativity planned for today and Sunday
A live nativity will be on display in the Lewiston Orchards this holiday season. The free event will retell the birth of Jesus with live actors, singers and animals from 5:30-8:30 P.M. TODAY AND SUNDAY at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St.
