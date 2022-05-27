A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
NAIA World Series starts today with four games
The Avista NAIA World Series gets started TODAY with four baseball game at Lewiston’s Harris Field. The schedule has Georgia Gwinnett playing MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at 8:30 A.M., LSU Shreveport (La.) against Bellevue (Neb.) at 11:30 A.M., Faulkner (Ala.) facing Webber International (Fla.) at 3 P.M. and Lewis-Clark State College meeting Westmont (Calif.) at 7 P.M. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at naiaworldseries.com.
