Additional polling site in Moscow is topic at forum today
Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg will discuss “Election Polling Place Update and Development” at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from NOON to 1 P.M. TODAY in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The presentation will focus on creating an additional polling site in Moscow, as well as plans to determine the feasibility of a third site to better accommodate voters in the University of Idaho area.
Lewiston workshop offers jump-start on Valentine’s Day cards
A Valentine’s card-making class is set for 5:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St. The free event is for all ages, and all supplies will be provided. Participants are invited to make two cards.
