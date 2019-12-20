A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Hike to celebrate winter solstice
A solstice hike and celebration is set for 1 P.M. TODAY at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
One-night-only performance in Moscow
“The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a radio show adaptation staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased at Safari Pearl in Moscow or online at www.moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
