A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Sound Downtown begins tonight in Lewiston
The outdoor summer concert series, Sound Downtown, begins its 2020 schedule at 6:30 TONIGHT at Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston, between Main and D streets. Tonight’s concert will feature Shania Rales. There is no cost to attend. Attendees will be asked to remember social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and use hand sanitizer available at the event.
Movies Under the Stars set for Orchards Pool
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In begins at 9:05 TONIGHT at the lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Avenue. Parking begins at 6:30 P.M. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. There is no cost to attend. Tonight’s movie is “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13, 2019).
