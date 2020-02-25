A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Jazz combo performance set at UI
A presentation titled “On Stage With a Jazz Combo,” featuring a faculty quintet’s demonstration and performance from the Lionel Hampton School of Music, is set for 12:30 P.M. TODAY in the Haddock Performance Hall of the University of Idaho music building, at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues. A presentation of the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, there is no cost to attend.
Diversity in media lecture set in Lewiston
“Diversity in Media: Navigating Your Platform,” a lecture by Rasheeda Kabba of KLEW, is set for 6 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.