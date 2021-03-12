A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Poet and essayist to speak at LCSC’s annual lecture
Poet and essayist Lia Purpura will be the virtual guest speaker at 7 TONIGHT for Lewis-Clark State College’s 39th annual Stegner Lecture. Purpura’s talk is free and will be on the LCSC Humanities Division YouTube Channel. The annual lecture features discussions about writers’ relationships with the physical and psychological territories in which they reside.
