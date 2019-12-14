A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Wreaths Across America ceremony today
Wreaths Across America, a national program that started at Arlington Cemetery, will be laying wreaths at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. There will be a short service starting at NOON TODAY at the memorial wall. Refreshments will be provided and it is recommended that participants dress warmly. Wreaths have also been placed on graves at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston by Jenifer Junior High students.
View and make art today in Lewiston
Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist in Residence Carl Rowe will bring his residency paintings to Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts and History in the upstairs galleries, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The artwork, highlighting the diversity of Idaho’s landscape, will be on display from 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. And from 1-3 P.M. TODAY there will be a free ornament-making event for all ages complete with colorful felts, popsicle sticks, ribbon, buttons, paint and beads, also at the Center for Arts and History.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.