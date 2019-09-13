A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston church offers free food distribution today
A free food distribution is set for 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, outside rain or shine. Attendees are asked to bring their own bag. The food includes produce, nutritious perishable products and beef. No appointment or documentation is needed to access the distribution. Additional information is available by contacting Gary Carson at (509) 254-1107.
Open house today celebrates new library building in Craigmont
Craigmont Community Library’s open house to thank the contractors, volunteers and community for the new library building is set for 2-4 P.M. TODAY at its new location, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont. A book club will meet at 1 P.M. to talk about “Truman,” by David McCullough.
