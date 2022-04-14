A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free Health Fair planned for today at LCSC
The annual Community and Student Health Fair will take place from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Vendors from both the community and students from throughout campus will provide health screening and health education on a variety of topics. Admission and all screenings are free. Community members and students are welcome to attend. The fair will take place in the lower level of LCSC’s Student Union Building. For more information, contact Lee Ann Wiggin at lawiggin@lcsc.edu or Celeste Ellis at cnellis@lcsc.edu. These services will be available: breast cancer prevention and imaging; body composition testing; body mass index testing; bone density heel scans; blood pressure testing; diabetes screening; glucose screening; oral health screens; smoking and vaping prevention; behavioral health activities; mental health activities; and healthy pregnancy education.
