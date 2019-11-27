A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Works by woodworkers and poets on tap in Moscow
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, is on display at the Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. The hours are 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.
‘Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival’ on exhibit in Pullman
An exhibit titled, “Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” part of the Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, is at the Terrell Library, Pullman. The exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. The hours are 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. WEEKDAYS and the exhibit runs through MARCH 16.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.