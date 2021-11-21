A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gospel benefit concert set for Lewiston
A gospel benefit concert for Dorland Ministries, an outreach to those experiencing homelessness in the community, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. A suggested donation includes items such as gloves, mittens, winter hats and scarves. There will be music by various artists from local churches, free coffee and desserts, and a presentation by Nick Hasselstrom.
