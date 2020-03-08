A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
WSU show offers chance to gaze upon Venus
“Venus Ascendant” is set for 5 TONIGHT at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for children 6 and younger.
Cat Video Fest concludes tonight in Moscow
The Cat Video Fest 2020 ends its run at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to Humane Society of the Palouse.
