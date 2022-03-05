A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Posie Party planned at Clarkston garden center
Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston will stage a Posie Party from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at its location, 1280 Port Drive. The store’s “spokesdog,” Posie, will be celebrated with a book signing, photo op, snacks from her new cookbook and new mascot merchandise. Rose Photography will also take photos for a donation, and all proceeds will go to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
Symphony to play at Pullman, Lewiston this weekend
The Washington Idaho Symphony’s wind and brass players will perform at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Ensminger Pavilion on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. The group will also perform at 3 P.M. SUNDAY at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theater. Tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for children ages 12 to 18; and free for children 12 and younger and WSU, LCSC and University of Idaho students. Tickets and more information may be found at wa-idsymphony.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.