Talk on public transport set for Moscow
“Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse,” a presentation by Dan Gray and Ben Aiman, will be the last forum put on by the League of Women Voters of Moscow from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Gray is executive director of SMART Transit in Moscow and Aiman is the incoming director.
‘The Disquietness in Healthcare’ paintings on display in Colfax
“The Disquietness in Healthcare,” paintings in acrylic and watercolor by Nancy Rothwell, of Colfax, are on display at the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. The library’s hours are 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. THURSDAY-FRIDAY and 1-5 P.M. WEEKENDS.
