Last Tuesday Community Market this year in Moscow
The last Tuesday Community Market of the year is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. There will be live music by Jake Hanchey, beer from Moscow Brewing Company, local produce, baked goods and crafts. There will be a gardening activity for children.
Wind quintet performs tonight at UI
Imani Winds will perform as part of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. The cost is $10-$25.
