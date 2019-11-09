A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans Day Parade is today in downtown Lewiston
The 2019 Veterans Day Parade is set for 11:11 A.M. TODAY at Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The theme is “Remembering Korean War Veterans.”
Enjoy music tonight at the Clarkston senior center
Music from the Heustis Kountry Band is set for 7-10 TONIGHT at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The cost is $5.
